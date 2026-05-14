AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Purchases New Stake in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the company's stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,971,567.04. The trade was a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 515,092 shares of company stock worth $95,003,475. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $281.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $290.05 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $188.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.87. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $302.99. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,799.74 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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