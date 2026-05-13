AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Takes $1.68 Million Position in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,870,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,328 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Insmed by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $711,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,342 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,389,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Insmed by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 20,457,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,897,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,904,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on INSM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insmed from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $211.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INSM

Insmed Stock Up 11.7%

INSM stock opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Insmed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $212.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $143.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative net margin of 144.44% and a negative return on equity of 130.11%. The business had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 229.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Key Insmed News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insmed this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors stepped in to buy the dip after Insmed hit a 10-month low, helping the shares rebound sharply from recent weakness. Insmed (INSM) Soars on Bargain-Hunting After 10-Month Low

Investors stepped in to buy the dip after Insmed hit a 10-month low, helping the shares rebound sharply from recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating and raised its near-term earnings estimates for Insmed’s Q2, Q3, and FY2026 results, which may support sentiment around the company’s growth outlook. MarketBeat Insmed estimate updates

HC Wainwright kept a rating and raised its near-term earnings estimates for Insmed’s Q2, Q3, and FY2026 results, which may support sentiment around the company’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Insmed presented at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference, which may have added visibility but no clear new catalyst was highlighted in the transcript. Insmed Presents at Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2026 Transcript

Insmed presented at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference, which may have added visibility but no clear new catalyst was highlighted in the transcript. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed longer-term earnings estimates for FY2027 through FY2030, signaling some caution about Insmed’s profit trajectory beyond the near term. MarketBeat Insmed estimate updates

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 88,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $14,497,317.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,584,130.30. This trade represents a 45.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $1,540,335.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 301,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,361,604.45. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 161,193 shares of company stock valued at $25,462,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report).

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