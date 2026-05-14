AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Takes Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWV. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 50.2% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 29.6% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in CoreWeave by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in CoreWeave by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in CoreWeave by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,850 shares of the company's stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

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CoreWeave Price Performance

CRWV opened at $111.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company's 50-day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.00. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.33 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 7.84.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. CoreWeave's quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Key CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave continues to benefit from strong AI infrastructure demand, with recent coverage highlighting $2.1 billion in Q1 revenue and a $99.4 billion backlog. Article Title

CoreWeave continues to benefit from strong AI infrastructure demand, with recent coverage highlighting $2.1 billion in Q1 revenue and a $99.4 billion backlog. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive, with multiple firms raising price targets and maintaining bullish ratings on CRWV. Article Title

Wall Street remains broadly constructive, with multiple firms raising price targets and maintaining bullish ratings on CRWV. Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave said it ranked No. 1 for inference speed and price-performance in an independent benchmark for Moonshot AI’s Kimi K2.6 model, reinforcing its competitiveness in AI cloud infrastructure. Article Title

CoreWeave said it ranked No. 1 for inference speed and price-performance in an independent benchmark for Moonshot AI’s Kimi K2.6 model, reinforcing its competitiveness in AI cloud infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: CoreWeave announced it will participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 19, which is mainly an investor-relations event unless it delivers new business updates. Article Title

CoreWeave announced it will participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 19, which is mainly an investor-relations event unless it delivers new business updates. Negative Sentiment: COO Sachin Jain sold 14,750 shares, a transaction that can weigh on sentiment even though the company said it was tied to tax withholding on vesting equity awards. Article Title

COO Sachin Jain sold 14,750 shares, a transaction that can weigh on sentiment even though the company said it was tied to tax withholding on vesting equity awards. Negative Sentiment: Additional coverage has highlighted concerns that CoreWeave’s AI growth story could be slowing, while heavy debt and ongoing losses remain key investor worries. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWV. Mizuho increased their target price on CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.88.

View Our Latest Report on CoreWeave

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In related news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 375,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $43,443,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sachin Jain sold 14,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $1,749,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 123,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,595,909.38. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,448,144 shares of company stock worth $2,741,354,245.

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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