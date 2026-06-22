Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 107.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674,856 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 866,641 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.59% of Agilent Technologies worth $190,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,380,521 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,203,990,000 after purchasing an additional 433,342 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 599,581 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 24,687 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,357,953 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $816,043,000 after purchasing an additional 582,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 895,770 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $114,972,000 after purchasing an additional 223,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on A. Wolfe Research reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $127.49 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.48%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agilent Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agilent Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Agilent Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here