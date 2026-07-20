AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT - Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,407 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd owned about 0.13% of Atour Lifestyle worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATAT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 651.7% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

ATAT stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.65. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $407.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $379.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Atour Lifestyle's previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 162.0%. Atour Lifestyle's payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATAT

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company's core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

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