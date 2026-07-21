AIA Group Ltd Invests $1.48 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,136 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,751,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,537,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,969,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,514,029 shares of the technology company's stock worth $276,567,000 after buying an additional 4,454,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,654,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.65.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $911,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $233,323.80. The trade was a 44.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,850 shares of company stock worth $3,908,125. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.6%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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