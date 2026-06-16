Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 46,336 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,336 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP's holdings in Citigroup were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,048,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,923 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,797,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,252,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,036,712,000 after purchasing an additional 189,548 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,196,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,990,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,224 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,887,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,954,307,000 after purchasing an additional 846,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

More Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup’s CFO reportedly outlined revenue growth expectations above analyst forecasts, while the bank’s push into blockchain-based trading for private equity has reinforced optimism about its long-term growth opportunities.

Citigroup’s CFO reportedly outlined revenue growth expectations above analyst forecasts, while the bank’s push into blockchain-based trading for private equity has reinforced optimism about its long-term growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said he was “very bullish” on Citigroup, adding to upbeat sentiment around the stock and the leadership team. Article: Jim Cramer on Citigroup: “Very Bullish”

Jim Cramer said he was “very bullish” on Citigroup, adding to upbeat sentiment around the stock and the leadership team. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup completed the sale of its Polish consumer banking business, marking the final exit from its non-core international consumer banking operations and signaling continued progress on simplification and capital focus. Article: C Sheds Polish Arm, Marks Final Exit From Nore-Core Consumer Business

Citigroup completed the sale of its Polish consumer banking business, marking the final exit from its non-core international consumer banking operations and signaling continued progress on simplification and capital focus. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary noted that Citigroup has been showing strong momentum, with investors rotating toward defensive financials and some trade structures targeting further upside while limiting downside risk. Article: Bullish Spread Targets Citigroup Stock Momentum With Limited Risk

Market commentary noted that Citigroup has been showing strong momentum, with investors rotating toward defensive financials and some trade structures targeting further upside while limiting downside risk. Neutral Sentiment: Citi was also mentioned in broader financial-news coverage, including a comparison of bank stocks and a note that Jane Fraser remains a highly visible industry leader. These items may support the stock’s profile, but they are less direct catalysts.

Citi was also mentioned in broader financial-news coverage, including a comparison of bank stocks and a note that Jane Fraser remains a highly visible industry leader. These items may support the stock’s profile, but they are less direct catalysts. Negative Sentiment: One Citi research note cut Brent crude forecasts, which could be a modest headwind for energy-related trading and macro expectations, though the impact on Citigroup shares appears limited. Article: Citi cuts Brent forecasts as U.S.-Iran MoU points to Strait of Hormuz flow normalization

Citigroup Stock Up 1.0%

C opened at $141.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $143.56. The company has a market capitalization of $240.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $127.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Truist Financial set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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