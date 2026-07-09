AIGH Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Identiv, Inc. $INVE

AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 409,186 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Identiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Identiv by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,121 shares of the technology company's stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Identiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Identiv Price Performance

INVE stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $63.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.24. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Identiv had a negative net margin of 70.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Identiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Identiv to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Identiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $3.10 price objective on Identiv in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Identiv has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Identiv

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc NASDAQ: INVE is a global provider of physical security and secure identification solutions, delivering hardware and software platforms that protect people, property and assets. Founded in 1969 through the establishment of Hirsch Electronics and later rebranded as Identiv in 2008, the company has evolved to address the convergence of physical and digital security in an increasingly connected world.

The company's product portfolio spans RFID and NFC reader modules, smart card and credential technologies, access control hardware, secure IoT connectivity, and contactless identification solutions.

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