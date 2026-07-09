AIGH Capital Management LLC Sells 178,838 Shares of Bk Technologies, Inc. $BKTI

AIGH Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bk Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI - Free Report) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,615 shares of the company's stock after selling 178,838 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Bk Technologies worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Bk Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bk Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bk Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company's stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bk Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bk Technologies by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John M. Suzuki sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $229,269.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,224.64. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bk Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $304.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.63. Bk Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $104.55. The business's 50 day moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average is $83.25.

Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. Bk Technologies had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 16.03%.Bk Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.550 EPS.

Bk Technologies Profile

BK Technologies Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of professional two-way radio communications equipment and systems. The company's product portfolio includes portable radios, mobile radios, repeater and dispatch consoles, antennas and related accessories. BK Technologies serves a broad range of end markets that require reliable voice and data communications, including public safety agencies, government entities, utilities, transportation, oil and gas, mining and commercial applications.

BK Technologies offers both analog and digital radio platforms, supporting industry standards such as Project 25 (P25) for mission-critical communications.

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