AIHC Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

AIHC Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 900,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,716,000. Revolution Medicines makes up approximately 67.2% of AIHC Capital Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AIHC Capital Management Ltd owned 0.47% of Revolution Medicines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,556,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,087,937 shares of the company's stock worth $245,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,972 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company's stock worth $332,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,347 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,719,886 shares of the company's stock worth $1,331,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $273,868.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,485,933.76. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total transaction of $18,010,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 276,698 shares in the company, valued at $41,529,602.82. This trade represents a 30.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 184,592 shares of company stock worth $24,499,532 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $103.88.

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Revolution Medicines Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.84 and a 200 day moving average of $97.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.41. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $155.70.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.46). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company's research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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