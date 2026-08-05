Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Purchased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,060 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6%

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $294.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,339.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.11 and a 12 month high of $314.87. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $289.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.390-13.490 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is presently -3,290.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $320.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $332.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Further Reading

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