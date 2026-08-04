Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,897 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 14,590 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $59,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $320.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $332.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.8%

APD opened at $292.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.11 and a 12 month high of $314.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,329.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.02.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.Air Products and Chemicals's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.390-13.490 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio is -3,290.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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