Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Acquired by GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd

GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,884 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 242,166 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up about 10.3% of GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Airbnb worth $75,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Airbnb by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 66,071 shares of the company's stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,096,411 shares of the company's stock worth $133,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the company's stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $1,865,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 227,133 shares of the company's stock worth $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.16, for a total value of $7,317,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 170,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,092.40. This trade represents a 25.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 24,788 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.86, for a total value of $3,615,577.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,651.20. The trade was a 67.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 457,075 shares of company stock worth $60,358,795. Corporate insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $141.49 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $147.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $133.41 and its 200-day moving average is $129.30. The firm has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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