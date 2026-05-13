Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,323 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,356 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Airbnb worth $49,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company's stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company's stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $135.48 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $147.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.51.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Airbnb from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Airbnb to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $8,761,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,736,744. This represents a 83.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.16, for a total value of $7,317,280.00. Following the sale, the director owned 170,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,449,092.40. This trade represents a 25.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 459,838 shares of company stock valued at $62,185,245 in the last three months. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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