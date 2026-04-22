AK Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

AK Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,735 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $5,479,000. Amazon.com accounts for 4.8% of AK Global Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Arete Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $288.66.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,207,118 shares in the company, valued at $562,815,090. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 124,186 shares of company stock worth $27,826,739 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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Amazon.com Trading Up 0.7%

AMZN stock opened at $249.91 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $215.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.35 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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