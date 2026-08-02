Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 503.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,831 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,735 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,752,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $589,112,000 after purchasing an additional 957,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,464,793 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $397,881,000 after buying an additional 349,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,239,099 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $245,394,000 after buying an additional 177,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $192,959,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,197,218 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $191,707,000 after buying an additional 563,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $311,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $31,446.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,486.46. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $145.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

AKAM opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.63. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $165.45. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $127.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.83.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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