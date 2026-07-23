Alamar Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graney & King LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company's stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,623 shares of the company's stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $426,471.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,366,474.35. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.09. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.92%.

Key Kraft Heinz News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kraft Heinz announced a multiyear strategic alliance with The Walt Disney Company that makes KHC an exclusive supplier of select condiments, macaroni and cheese, and cream cheese across Disney’s North American theme parks, resorts, and cruise lines, while also adding character licensing and co-marketing opportunities. Article Title

Kraft Heinz announced a multiyear strategic alliance with that makes KHC an exclusive supplier of select condiments, macaroni and cheese, and cream cheese across Disney’s North American theme parks, resorts, and cruise lines, while also adding character licensing and co-marketing opportunities. Positive Sentiment: The Disney deal could give Kraft Heinz more brand visibility and help revitalize key products like Heinz, Kraft Mac & Cheese, and Philadelphia through broader consumer exposure in parks, cruises, and media. Article Title

The Disney deal could give Kraft Heinz more brand visibility and help revitalize key products like Heinz, Kraft Mac & Cheese, and Philadelphia through broader consumer exposure in parks, cruises, and media. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports noted that investors are not yet changing earnings expectations because the alliance is viewed as a branding and marketing win more than a near-term profit driver. Article Title

Several reports noted that investors are not yet changing earnings expectations because the alliance is viewed as a branding and marketing win more than a near-term profit driver. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation-focused coverage continues to frame KHC as potentially undervalued, but that thesis depends on the company proving it can translate brand partnerships and other initiatives into better sales momentum. Article Title

Valuation-focused coverage continues to frame KHC as potentially undervalued, but that thesis depends on the company proving it can translate brand partnerships and other initiatives into better sales momentum. Negative Sentiment: Separate commentary warns that Kraft Heinz, along with other big food names, is losing its grip on shoppers, with recent efforts such as lower prices and protein-focused product changes failing to meaningfully reverse weak consumer engagement. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Kraft Heinz from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report).

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