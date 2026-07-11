Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI Shares Acquired by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Free Report) TSE: AGI by 474.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,021 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 166,021 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold accounts for 1.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.'s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company's stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts: Sign Up

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.44. 3,272,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092,783. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $596.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $612.35 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 51.24% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm's revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Alamos Gold's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Free Report) TSE: AGI.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alamos Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alamos Gold wasn't on the list.

While Alamos Gold currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here