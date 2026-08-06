Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK - Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,310 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 111,194 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Alaska Air Group worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 242.5% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALK

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 5,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $263,251.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,975.76. The trade was a 17.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%.The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.000-1.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK - Free Report).

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