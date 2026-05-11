Albany International Corporation $AIN Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,155,661 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 92,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.00% of Albany International worth $159,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 227.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 32.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 42.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 908 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Albany International during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company's stock.

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Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $62.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15. Albany International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $311.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.00 million. Albany International had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. Albany International's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Albany International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corporation will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Albany International's payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Albany International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Albany International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $61.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIN

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany's products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

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