Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 173,502 ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 173,502 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $26,579,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,337,280,000 after acquiring an additional 38,441,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,591,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ServiceNow by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,482,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514,679 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 417.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,004,910 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,145,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295,806 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $85.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $142.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

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