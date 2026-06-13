Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,372 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 22,667 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises approximately 2.8% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,549,000. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $4,292,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,600.64. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,403,142 shares of company stock worth $388,820,943. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $163.38 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $154.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.99. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $179.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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