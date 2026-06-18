Alden Global Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 50,140 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,140 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.9% of Alden Global Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,906,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,911,301,000 after acquiring an additional 297,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group downgraded Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Fox Advisors upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber announced it will expand its robotaxi partnership with Lucid and Nuro into Houston in 2027, with Uber operating the network and the partners supplying vehicles and self-driving technology. The move suggests Uber is making concrete progress toward scaling its autonomous ride-hailing strategy, which could support long-term growth. Article Title

Uber announced it will expand its robotaxi partnership with and into in 2027, with Uber operating the network and the partners supplying vehicles and self-driving technology. The move suggests Uber is making concrete progress toward scaling its autonomous ride-hailing strategy, which could support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Uber also unveiled a broader autonomous-driving partnership with Stellantis and Wayve to deploy Level 4 robotaxis globally. That adds another route for Uber to deepen its role in self-driving mobility and potentially expand its platform economics over time. Article Title

Uber also unveiled a broader autonomous-driving partnership with and to deploy Level 4 robotaxis globally. That adds another route for Uber to deepen its role in self-driving mobility and potentially expand its platform economics over time. Positive Sentiment: Uber and WeRide announced plans to launch commercial robotaxi service in Zurich later this year, expanding the companies’ European footprint after Madrid. The ongoing international rollout reinforces Uber’s autonomous mobility ambitions. Article Title

Uber and announced plans to launch commercial robotaxi service in later this year, expanding the companies’ European footprint after Madrid. The ongoing international rollout reinforces Uber’s autonomous mobility ambitions. Neutral Sentiment: Uber’s stock was also hit by headlines about an investigation into “fictitious discounts” and dynamic pricing, which could keep regulatory and consumer-trust concerns in focus if the issue gains traction. Article Title

Uber’s stock was also hit by headlines about an investigation into “fictitious discounts” and dynamic pricing, which could keep regulatory and consumer-trust concerns in focus if the issue gains traction. Neutral Sentiment: A separate report said Uber’s latest advertising products could make the stock look undervalued, but that story is more of a valuation argument than an immediate catalyst. Article Title

A separate report said Uber’s latest advertising products could make the stock look undervalued, but that story is more of a valuation argument than an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reported that Uber Technologies (UBER) declined more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting that the positive robotaxi news has not yet fully offset near-term pressure on the shares. Article Title

Uber Technologies Trading Down 3.1%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $70.97 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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