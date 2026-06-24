Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,056,161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 508,578 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $51,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,443 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company's stock.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:ARE opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $88.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The firm had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.93%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus bought 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.72 per share, with a total value of $320,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 587,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,107,569.28. This represents a 1.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 188,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,256. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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