Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA is Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd's 8th Largest Position

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,409 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 3.2% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,169 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 3,440 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,365 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rayburn West Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 39,552 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alibaba Group Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of BABA opened at $145.69 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $131.54 and its 200 day moving average is $149.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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