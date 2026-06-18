Align Financial LLC Invests $30.99 Million in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Align Financial LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 167,004 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $30,989,000. Align Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Check Point Software Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the technology company's stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company's stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,353 shares of the technology company's stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CHKP alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $133.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $146.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHKP

Insider Activity at Check Point Software Technologies

In related news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at $562,242.24. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $121.89 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $130.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.96. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $232.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Check Point Software Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Check Point Software Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Check Point Software Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here