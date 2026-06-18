Align Financial LLC Invests $78.12 Million in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Align Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,271,636 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $78,118,000. Align Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $12,008,257,000 after buying an additional 26,505,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547,591 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,179,321,000 after purchasing an additional 375,581 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,025,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,858,288,000 after purchasing an additional 534,000 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after purchasing an additional 712,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,050 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $877,406,000 after purchasing an additional 840,803 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $722.51 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $523.65 and a 12-month high of $748.65. The firm's 50-day moving average is $689.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.91.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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