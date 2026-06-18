Align Financial LLC Makes New $31.57 Million Investment in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Align Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,566,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of PG opened at $150.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business's 50-day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.76. The stock has a market cap of $350.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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