Align Financial LLC Makes New Investment in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Align Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 588,047 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $70,766,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peirce Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.70.

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ExxonMobil Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $140.64 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $150.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.10. The company has a market cap of $582.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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