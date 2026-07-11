Allegiant Travel Company $ALGT is U S Global Investors Inc.'s 6th Largest Position

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,225 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the period. Allegiant Travel makes up about 2.8% of U S Global Investors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 1.62% of Allegiant Travel worth $24,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth about $1,109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,031,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,866,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $973,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut Allegiant Travel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGT

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.02. 365,688 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Allegiant Travel Company has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $123.63. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.51, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $732.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.01 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.Allegiant Travel's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Allegiant Travel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--0.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low‐cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price‐sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point‐to‐point network that avoids the traditional hub‐and‐spoke model, providing non‐stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

See Also

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