Allegion PLC $ALLE Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 599,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 97,304 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.70% of Allegion worth $87,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 35.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 44.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $547,639.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,375.50. The trade was a 31.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 687 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $106,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,690. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 14,281 shares of company stock worth $2,143,983 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Allegion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Allegion’s recent quarterly performance remains a key support for the stock. The company reported adjusted EPS of $2.40, exceeding estimates of $2.22, while revenue rose 12.7% year over year to $1.15 billion, above the $1.12 billion consensus. Management reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $8.85–$9.00. Allegion earnings and stock information

Allegion’s recent quarterly performance remains a key support for the stock. The company reported adjusted EPS of $2.40, exceeding estimates of $2.22, while revenue rose 12.7% year over year to $1.15 billion, above the $1.12 billion consensus. Management reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $8.85–$9.00. Positive Sentiment: The company’s $500 million share-repurchase authorization, potentially covering about 3.9% of outstanding shares, may provide ongoing support by signaling management’s confidence in the valuation. Institutional investors also hold approximately 92.2% of the stock, with several funds recently increasing their positions. Allegion insider and institutional ownership information

The company’s $500 million share-repurchase authorization, potentially covering about 3.9% of outstanding shares, may provide ongoing support by signaling management’s confidence in the valuation. Institutional investors also hold approximately 92.2% of the stock, with several funds recently increasing their positions. Positive Sentiment: Momentum-focused coverage continues to highlight Allegion as a potentially attractive long-term stock, supported by its earnings growth, solid profitability and performance above its longer-term moving averages. Zacks Allegion momentum article

Momentum-focused coverage continues to highlight Allegion as a potentially attractive long-term stock, supported by its earnings growth, solid profitability and performance above its longer-term moving averages. Neutral Sentiment: Allegion gained during Tuesday’s session but lagged several industry peers, suggesting the stock lacked a company-specific catalyst strong enough to outperform the broader group. MarketWatch Allegion performance article

Allegion gained during Tuesday’s session but lagged several industry peers, suggesting the stock lacked a company-specific catalyst strong enough to outperform the broader group. Negative Sentiment: Several executives disclosed stock sales totaling about $1.60 million: CFO Michael Wagnes sold 3,184 shares, SVP Timothy Eckersley sold 6,417 shares and CAO Nickolas Musial sold 687 shares. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans where disclosed, reducing the likelihood that they reflect new concerns, but insider selling can still weigh on sentiment.

Several executives disclosed stock sales totaling about $1.60 million: CFO Michael Wagnes sold 3,184 shares, SVP Timothy Eckersley sold 6,417 shares and CAO Nickolas Musial sold 687 shares. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans where disclosed, reducing the likelihood that they reflect new concerns, but insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains cautious. Allegion carries a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $164.75, while several firms have reduced targets; the stock’s elevated valuation relative to expected growth may limit near-term upside.

Allegion Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $158.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $183.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.36%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price target on shares of Allegion in a report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Allegion from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $164.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Allegion

About Allegion

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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