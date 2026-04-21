Alley Investment Management Company LLC Sells 6,845 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Alley Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,247 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,845 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 3.0% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,281,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,685,000 after purchasing an additional 612,702 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $262.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

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AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $204.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.85 billion, a PE ratio of 86.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.54 and a 1 year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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