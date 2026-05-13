Alliance Wealth Strategies LLC d b a Brown Edwards Wealth Strategies Invests $1.35 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Alliance Wealth Strategies LLC d b a Brown Edwards Wealth Strategies purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,198 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Alliance Wealth Strategies LLC d b a Brown Edwards Wealth Strategies' holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,964,459,000 after buying an additional 607,025 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722,443 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,959,330,000 after acquiring an additional 347,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,655,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,622,675,000 after acquiring an additional 322,735 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,492,763 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,360,045,000 after acquiring an additional 168,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,809,417 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,147,894,000 after acquiring an additional 31,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:JPM opened at $304.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $256.00 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $816.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.12.

View Our Latest Report on JPM

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 79,849 shares of company stock worth $24,522,956 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here