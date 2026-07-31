Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 285,022 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $27,903,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,197 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $122,590,000 after purchasing an additional 291,649 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 29,585 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $115.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $137.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.79. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.47. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 14.88%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission's payout ratio is 18.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Allison Transmission from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALSN

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,625. The trade was a 68.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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