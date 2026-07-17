Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,081,516 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,523,693 shares during the quarter. StandardAero comprises about 0.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 4.54% of StandardAero worth $395,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SARO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in StandardAero by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,000,143 shares of the company's stock worth $401,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,167 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of StandardAero by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,984,551 shares of the company's stock worth $343,717,000 after buying an additional 1,194,488 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of StandardAero by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,224,061 shares of the company's stock worth $321,906,000 after buying an additional 1,108,066 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in StandardAero by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,867,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,688,000 after acquiring an additional 522,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,655,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SARO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of StandardAero from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded StandardAero from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on StandardAero from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StandardAero presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.00.

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StandardAero Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE SARO opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.91. StandardAero, Inc. has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $34.48. The firm's fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In other news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $1,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 486,955 shares in the company, valued at $14,822,910.20. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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