Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 168,976 Janux Therapeutics, Inc. $JANX

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 168,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.28% of Janux Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 704.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 175.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 185.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,673 shares of the company's stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Janeen Noel Doyle sold 4,059 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $56,947.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 75,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,065,452.23. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Maria Dobek sold 2,038 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $28,878.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 32,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $457,265.90. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $934.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JANX shares. Evercore set a $22.00 price objective on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.08.

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Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation intratumoral immuno-oncology therapies that harness the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems. The company designs and synthesizes proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to reprogram the tumor microenvironment. Janux is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol JANX.

Its lead programs include JTX-8064, a fully synthetic TLR4 agonist engineered for optimal stability and potency, and JTX-4014, a TLR1/2 agonist formulated for direct intratumoral administration.

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