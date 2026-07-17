Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,626 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,352 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.21% of MercadoLibre worth $186,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2,494.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company's stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,179,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,641,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,941,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,857.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,495.00 and a 12 month high of $2,548.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,678.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,822.75.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.75 by ($0.52). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 6.04%.The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.74 earnings per share. MercadoLibre's revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MELI. Raymond James Financial set a $2,000.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $2,100.00 price objective on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,258.67.

Get Our Latest Report on MELI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin purchased 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,655.93 per share, for a total transaction of $993,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,505.15. This trade represents a 12.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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