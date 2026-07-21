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Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $25.20 Million Position in General American Investors, Inc. $GAM

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
General American Investors logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in General American Investors by 9.5% in the first quarter, buying 37,312 additional shares. The fund now owns 430,935 shares valued at about $25.2 million.
  • Several other hedge funds also adjusted their positions in GAM, including new stakes from Shaker Financial Services, Waller Financial Planning Group, and Altium Capital Management. Institutional investors and hedge funds now own 36.85% of the stock.
  • General American Investors shares were last seen at $64.22, near the middle of their 52-week range of $56.24 to $66.18. The company is a closed-end investment management firm focused on long-term capital appreciation through equity investments.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM - Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,935 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,312 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.80% of General American Investors worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GAM. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,714,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth $1,149,000. Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 810,682 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $47,611,000 after acquiring an additional 75,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in General American Investors by 98,734.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 735,325 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $43,186,000 after acquiring an additional 734,581 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Stock Performance

Shares of General American Investors stock opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.09. General American Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $66.18.

General American Investors Profile

(Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker GAM. The firm primarily allocates capital to equity and equity-related securities of publicly traded companies, aiming to generate long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Its flexible mandate allows investment across a broad range of industries and market capitalizations.

The company follows a value-oriented, fundamental research approach, conducting in-depth analysis to identify undervalued businesses with strong growth potential.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for General American Investors (NYSE:GAM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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