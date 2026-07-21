Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $25.20 Million Position in General American Investors, Inc. $GAM

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM - Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,935 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,312 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.80% of General American Investors worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GAM. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,714,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth $1,149,000. Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 810,682 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $47,611,000 after acquiring an additional 75,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in General American Investors by 98,734.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 735,325 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $43,186,000 after acquiring an additional 734,581 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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General American Investors Stock Performance

Shares of General American Investors stock opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.09. General American Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $66.18.

General American Investors Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker GAM. The firm primarily allocates capital to equity and equity-related securities of publicly traded companies, aiming to generate long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Its flexible mandate allows investment across a broad range of industries and market capitalizations.

The company follows a value-oriented, fundamental research approach, conducting in-depth analysis to identify undervalued businesses with strong growth potential.

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