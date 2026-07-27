Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 276,669 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.15% of Teladoc Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 193,714 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,278.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 447,992 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company's stock.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of TDOC opened at $8.72 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.10. The firm's 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.04 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 6.81%.The business's revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Teladoc Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TDOC. Weiss Ratings raised Teladoc Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.57.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 19,132 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $145,977.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 389,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,891.22. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 7,906 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $60,322.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 110,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,291.43. This trade represents a 6.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,195 shares of company stock valued at $299,058. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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