Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. $FIBK

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK - Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,141 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 37,790 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIBK. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 139.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIBK shares. DA Davidson cut First Interstate BancSystem from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIBK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $458,697.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 866,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,834,624.24. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 488,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,566,273.23. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,552. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $249.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. First Interstate BancSystem's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

First Interstate BancSystem News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting First Interstate BancSystem this week:

Positive Sentiment: First Interstate BancSystem delivered a stronger-than-expected Q2 2026 profit result, with EPS of $0.87 topping consensus and improving from both the previous quarter and last year. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

First Interstate BancSystem delivered a stronger-than-expected Q2 2026 profit result, with EPS of $0.87 topping consensus and improving from both the previous quarter and last year. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share , reinforcing its income appeal with an annualized yield around 4.9% . First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. annonce le versement d'un dividende le 14 août 2026

The company also announced a quarterly dividend of , reinforcing its income appeal with an annualized yield around . Neutral Sentiment: Multiple earnings recap articles and the earnings call transcript are adding attention to the results, but they largely reiterate the same beat-and-dividend story rather than introducing new catalysts. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Billings, Montana. Through its principal subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include business lending, commercial real estate financing, agricultural loans, residential mortgage products, and deposit accounts suitable for individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company traces its roots back to the late 1960s and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions across the Western United States.

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