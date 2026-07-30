Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 28,845 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,845 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company's stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of SFM stock opened at $79.16 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $160.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.95.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Sprouts Farmers Market

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sprouts reported second-quarter earnings of $1.37 per share , exceeding the $1.35 consensus estimate and matching the prior-year result. Quarterly revenue reached $2.33 billion , also ahead of the $2.32 billion estimate, while sales increased 4.7% year over year. Sprouts Farmers Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

Sprouts reported second-quarter earnings of , exceeding the $1.35 consensus estimate and matching the prior-year result. Quarterly revenue reached , also ahead of the $2.32 billion estimate, while sales increased 4.7% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The earnings beat, revenue outperformance and solid profitability—with a 5.70% net margin and 36.06% return on equity—provide evidence that Sprouts continues to execute despite a challenging consumer environment. Sprouts Farmers Market Quarterly Earnings Results

The earnings beat, revenue outperformance and solid profitability—with a 5.70% net margin and 36.06% return on equity—provide evidence that Sprouts continues to execute despite a challenging consumer environment. Neutral Sentiment: Before the report, analysts were watching whether health-conscious demand and loyalty gains could sustain growth, while evaluating the effects of cautious consumer spending and margin pressure. Sprouts Farmers Q2 Earnings Preview

Before the report, analysts were watching whether health-conscious demand and loyalty gains could sustain growth, while evaluating the effects of cautious consumer spending and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.24 fell short of the $1.30 consensus estimate, signaling that near-term earnings momentum may weaken.

Third-quarter EPS guidance of fell short of the $1.30 consensus estimate, signaling that near-term earnings momentum may weaken. Negative Sentiment: Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $5.32-$5.40 was below the $5.57 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of $9.3-$9.4 billion trailed the $9.5 billion estimate. The outlook may temper the benefit of the second-quarter beat.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SFM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Melius Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $33,308.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,954.04. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $885,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 269,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,149,159.20. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 45,310 shares of company stock worth $3,873,881 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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