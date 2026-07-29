Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 93,423 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 93,423 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 188.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about CommVault Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Commvault reported fiscal Q1 2027 non-GAAP EPS of $1.42 , above the $1.16–$1.18 analyst consensus, while revenue of $314.13 million also exceeded estimates. EPS increased from $1.01 a year earlier and revenue grew 11.4%. Commvault Systems Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Commvault reported fiscal Q1 2027 non-GAAP EPS of , above the $1.16–$1.18 analyst consensus, while revenue of also exceeded estimates. EPS increased from $1.01 a year earlier and revenue grew 11.4%. Positive Sentiment: Subscription revenue rose 16% year over year to a record $267 million, subscription annualized recurring revenue climbed 22% to $1.054 billion, and free cash flow increased 71% to $51 million—supporting the company’s recurring-revenue growth story. Commvault Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results

Subscription revenue rose 16% year over year to a record $267 million, subscription annualized recurring revenue climbed 22% to $1.054 billion, and free cash flow increased 71% to $51 million—supporting the company’s recurring-revenue growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler maintained a Neutral rating and set a $133 price target, implying potential upside from the referenced trading level, but said the shares lack a clear catalyst. Commvault Collapses After Q1 Results

Piper Sandler maintained a rating and set a $133 price target, implying potential upside from the referenced trading level, but said the shares lack a clear catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of approximately $310 million was slightly below the $310.6 million consensus estimate. Full-year revenue guidance of roughly $1.3 billion was broadly in line with expectations, while no meaningful EPS guidance was provided in the update.

Second-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of approximately was slightly below the $310.6 million consensus estimate. Full-year revenue guidance of roughly $1.3 billion was broadly in line with expectations, while no meaningful EPS guidance was provided in the update. Negative Sentiment: The strong earnings beat did not provide a major upward outlook revision, leaving investors concerned that growth and valuation are already reflected in the shares. A reported shareholder investigation into potential fiduciary-duty breaches adds another overhang, although no wrongdoing has been established. Commvault Shareholder Investigation Alert

CommVault Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $120.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 0.79. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $200.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $132.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.01.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $314.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $310.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. CommVault Systems's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CommVault Systems

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 19,396 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,046,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 315,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,269,119.73. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 1,065 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $112,719.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,413.04. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 55,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,557 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Zacks Research lowered CommVault Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on CommVault Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CommVault Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on CommVault Systems from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "hold" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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