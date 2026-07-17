Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,004,664 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,507,937 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 6.09% of Graphic Packaging worth $172,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 282.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 649.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2,321.1% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK opened at $11.13 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm's revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded Graphic Packaging from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 target price on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $11.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on Graphic Packaging

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 17,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,054.82. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $200,054.82. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

Further Reading

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