Allworth Financial LP Buys 12,636 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 301.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,833 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $299.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $291.50 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $224.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $183.00 and a 1-year high of $306.62.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $474,700. This trade represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $1,070,921.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,187.67. This represents a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,416 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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