Allworth Financial LP Buys 12,745 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,199 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $47,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $215.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The firm has a market cap of $202.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The business's 50 day moving average price is $241.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus set a $360.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.41.

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About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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