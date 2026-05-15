Allworth Financial LP Buys 2,117 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,181 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 139,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GR Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. GR Financial Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 27,728 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,346 shares of company stock worth $78,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 4.5%

TSM opened at $417.77 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $364.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $188.81 and a twelve month high of $421.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC raised its long-term forecast for the global semiconductor market to $1.5 trillion by 2030 , up from $1 trillion, saying AI and high-performance computing will drive most of that growth. The company also said it is expanding capacity aggressively with new wafer fabs and advanced packaging projects across multiple countries. Reuters article

TSMC raised its long-term forecast for the global semiconductor market to , up from $1 trillion, saying AI and high-performance computing will drive most of that growth. The company also said it is expanding capacity aggressively with new wafer fabs and advanced packaging projects across multiple countries. Positive Sentiment: Shares are also getting a lift from a broad AI and semiconductor rally , with Nvidia and other chip leaders strong and TSMC flashing buy signals in market coverage. Dow Jones Futures article

Shares are also getting a lift from a broad , with Nvidia and other chip leaders strong and TSMC flashing buy signals in market coverage. Positive Sentiment: News flow around robust AI demand, including TSMC’s strong monthly revenue trends and continued capital spending, is reinforcing expectations for sustained growth into 2026. Quiver Quantitative article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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