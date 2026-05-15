Allworth Financial LP Has $16.02 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 176.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,318 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 66,566 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $15,780,919,000 after purchasing an additional 771,882 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,678,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,266,066,000 after purchasing an additional 630,574 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,391,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,939,435,000 after purchasing an additional 392,097 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,391,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,281 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings cut TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $167.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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