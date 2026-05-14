Allworth Financial LP Has $26.34 Million Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,003 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $26,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the third quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $213.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $247.90.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 38.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $33,024.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $3,268,316. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Summit Insights upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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