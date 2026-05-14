Allworth Financial LP Has $35.14 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,467 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $35,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,435,683 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $195,267,000 after purchasing an additional 292,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Freedom Capital upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.43.

View Our Latest Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $83.83 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company's fifty day moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average is $113.85. The company has a market capitalization of $146.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

More Abbott Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $70,850.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 104,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,053,953.78. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $102,288.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,253.66. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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