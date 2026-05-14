Allworth Financial LP Has $66.17 Million Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,138 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,735 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Chevron were worth $66,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,217.10. The trade was a 89.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 804,692 shares of company stock valued at $152,174,418 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Argus set a $203.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Melius Research raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $204.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVX

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are highlighting Chevron’s strong Q1 output growth, rising production, and improved high-margin oil assets, supporting a more optimistic outlook for 2026. Article Title

Analysts and commentators are highlighting Chevron’s strong Q1 output growth, rising production, and improved high-margin oil assets, supporting a more optimistic outlook for 2026. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said he likes Chevron, citing its 3.8% yield, strong cash flow, and what he sees as limited downside. Article Title

Jim Cramer said he likes Chevron, citing its 3.8% yield, strong cash flow, and what he sees as limited downside. Positive Sentiment: Reports that physical oil shortages may be starting could be a tailwind for Chevron if crude prices stay elevated. Article Title

Reports that physical oil shortages may be starting could be a tailwind for Chevron if crude prices stay elevated. Neutral Sentiment: Proxy advisory firms are encouraging shareholders to oppose some board positions ahead of Chevron’s annual meeting, adding governance uncertainty. Article Title

Proxy advisory firms are encouraging shareholders to oppose some board positions ahead of Chevron’s annual meeting, adding governance uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary says Chevron has already run up sharply, raising valuation questions even as oil fundamentals improve. Article Title

Some market commentary says Chevron has already run up sharply, raising valuation questions even as oil fundamentals improve. Negative Sentiment: One recent note argued investors are still focused on spending discipline across the oil sector, which can limit enthusiasm if Chevron’s capital allocation is seen as too aggressive. Article Title

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $185.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $370.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.09 and a 200-day moving average of $172.92. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $133.77 and a 52-week high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Chevron's payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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